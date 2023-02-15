Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted operations in Allama Iqbal Town and Samanabad areas and sealed 45 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted operations in Allama Iqbal Town and Samanabad areas and sealed 45 properties.

Some 25 buildings in Samnabad scheme and 20 in Allama Iqbal Town were sealed for non-payment of commercialisation fees and commercialisation of buildings without due permission.

The buildings, which were sealed, included banks, schools, pharmacies, grocery stores and other shops.

The LDA teams issued notices and action was taken for non-payment of commercialisation fee, sources said.

Director Town Planning II Salman Mehfooz supervised the operation.