Lahore Development Authority (LDA) simplifying procedures to facilitate people: DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ):Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmad on Monday said that efforts were being made to simplify various procedures to facilitate people by saving their precious time and money.

He said that unnecessary documentation would not be required, adding that as per the World Bank reforms programme, the processing of maximum public affairs would be ensured through online.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Board of Investment (BoI) Executive Director General Fareena Mazhar regarding the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' reforms here at LDA Headquarters.

The LDA DG said that a mobile application had been launched to bring convenience in approval process of buildings' design, whereas the application would soon be available at Google Playstore to download, he added.

The citizens can submit their applications pertaining to approval of building designs through LDA's registered architects and town planner.

Upon receipt, their applications would be approved and the building designs would be issued in 48 hours.

The process of building design approval was being cut down to nine steps from 19, he said and added that the counters of WASA, TEPA, Land Record Authority and other related departments were being established at LDA's One Window Cell for issuance of building designs' NOCs as soon as possible.

Sumair Ahmad said that LDA's registered architects would also inspect the buildings for issuance of completion certificate. Regarding ownership of properties, property ownership smartcards would be issued from next month with cooperation of NADRA, he added.

Later, the LDA DG along with BoI Executive Director General Fareena Mazhar, visited the LDA One-Window Cell and was briefed about performance of various sections.