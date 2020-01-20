UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Simplifying Procedures To Facilitate People: DG

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:20 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) simplifying procedures to facilitate people: DG

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmad on Monday said that efforts were being made to simplify various procedures to facilitate people by saving their precious time and money

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ):Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmad on Monday said that efforts were being made to simplify various procedures to facilitate people by saving their precious time and money.

He said that unnecessary documentation would not be required, adding that as per the World Bank reforms programme, the processing of maximum public affairs would be ensured through online.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Board of Investment (BoI) Executive Director General Fareena Mazhar regarding the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' reforms here at LDA Headquarters.

The LDA DG said that a mobile application had been launched to bring convenience in approval process of buildings' design, whereas the application would soon be available at Google Playstore to download, he added.

The citizens can submit their applications pertaining to approval of building designs through LDA's registered architects and town planner.

Upon receipt, their applications would be approved and the building designs would be issued in 48 hours.

The process of building design approval was being cut down to nine steps from 19, he said and added that the counters of WASA, TEPA, Land Record Authority and other related departments were being established at LDA's One Window Cell for issuance of building designs' NOCs as soon as possible.

Sumair Ahmad said that LDA's registered architects would also inspect the buildings for issuance of completion certificate. Regarding ownership of properties, property ownership smartcards would be issued from next month with cooperation of NADRA, he added.

Later, the LDA DG along with BoI Executive Director General Fareena Mazhar, visited the LDA One-Window Cell and was briefed about performance of various sections.

Related Topics

Lahore World Bank Google Business Mobile Money From

Recent Stories

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ann ..

2 minutes ago

Proper economic direction demanded for national de ..

10 minutes ago

Rupee sheds Rs 0.03 against dollar in interbank

35 seconds ago

‘UAE’s 5-year tourist visa to add stability to ..

26 minutes ago

SARS-like virus spreads in China, reaches another ..

7 minutes ago

Pre-cautionary measures can save from dangers to h ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.