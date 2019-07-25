Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to amend building laws

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has prepared a draft for amendments to the building regulations for encouraging construction of highrise buildings in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has prepared a draft for amendments to the building regulations for encouraging construction of highrise buildings in the city.

The draft has been uploaded to the LDA website, www.

lda.gop,pk, for seeking comments and proposals from the public.

The LDA will hold a seminar in this connection at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday at 3pm for seeking input from the business community.