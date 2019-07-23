UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority, NADRA Sign MoU For Data Verification

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:24 AM

Lahore Development Authority and NADRA on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the LDA would get access to the NADRA database to implement all the applications for sale and purchase

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):Lahore Development Authority and NADRA on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the LDA would get access to the NADRA database to implement all the applications for sale and purchase.

The seller and the buyer's biometrics would be verified to determine the origin and realization of a party.

LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam and NADRA's Acting DG Projects Waryam Shafqat signed the MOU in the presence of LDA Member Governing Body Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi and Vice Chairman S M Imran.

On this occasion DG NADRA Punjab, Lt Col. (R) Sohail Mahmood was also present.

This initiative would result in prevention of fraud for the sake of protecting citizens' property in a better way. It is worth mentioning here that under the MoU, LDA would access the members of the family as well as family tree of the citizen.

According to the LDA spokesperson, for the verification, the LDA would set up facilitation desks in NADRA offices at Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib.

