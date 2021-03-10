Lahore Development Authority , NAPHADA ink MoU

Fifty percent of the 4000 apartments would be constructed under LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project in connection with the Prime Minister's programme for the construction of five million houses, will be allotted to the citizens nominated by Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHADA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ):Fifty percent of the 4000 apartments would be constructed under LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project in connection with the Prime Minister's programme for the construction of five million houses, will be allotted to the citizens nominated by Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHADA).

This was agreed under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and NAPHADA signed on Wednesday.

According to the MOU, the NAPHADA would provide a subsidy of Rs 300,000 per person to those who qualify for the allotment. The subsidy amount will be transferred directly to the ESCROW account of the project.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran, WASA Lahore Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood and other persons concerned were also present during the signing ceremony.

The MoU was signed by Executive Director Projects Brig (Retd) Amanat Ali Khan on behalf of NAPHADA and Additional Director General Urban Planning Rana Tika Khan on behalf of LDA.

Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Development Authority vice chairman SM Imran said that under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the LDA and the Bank of Punjab had earlier signed an agreementto provide affordable housing to the citizens on easy installments. He said that LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project would prove to be a trend setter. The financial model of this project would serve as aprecedent for the construction of affordable housing in the country, he added.