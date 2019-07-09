UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Officers Transferred, Posted

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:08 PM

Lahore Development Authority officers transferred, posted

Director General of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Usman Moazzam has ordered for posting and transfers of four directors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Usman Moazzam has ordered for posting and transfers of four directors.

Upon joining the LDA, Muhammad Arif Khan Niazi (PMS/BS18) has been posted as Director Coordination and Implementation while the incumbent Sumaira Ali Khan has been transferred and posted as Director Recovery.

Director Recovery Khawaja Muhammad Ali has been transferred and posted as Director Revenue. The incumbent Ghulam Khaliq has been transferred from the said post and posted as Director Estate Management II, relieving Khurram Yaqub of the additional charge of the said post.

Related Topics

Lahore Muhammad Ali Post From

Recent Stories

Cash, mobile phone cards looted from shop in Sialk ..

2 minutes ago

Dy. Mayor lays flowers on grave of Mohtarma Fatima ..

2 minutes ago

Screening of Jail officials/prisoners underway

2 minutes ago

SBCA demolishes various illegal constructions in c ..

2 minutes ago

Special audit of mega projects good omen: Minister ..

6 minutes ago

KP PA body on health holds meeting, discusses affa ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.