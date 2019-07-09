Lahore Development Authority officers transferred, posted

(@imziishan)

Director General of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Usman Moazzam has ordered for posting and transfers of four directors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Usman Moazzam has ordered for posting and transfers of four directors.

Upon joining the LDA, Muhammad Arif Khan Niazi (PMS/BS18) has been posted as Director Coordination and Implementation while the incumbent Sumaira Ali Khan has been transferred and posted as Director Recovery.

Director Recovery Khawaja Muhammad Ali has been transferred and posted as Director Revenue. The incumbent Ghulam Khaliq has been transferred from the said post and posted as Director Estate Management II, relieving Khurram Yaqub of the additional charge of the said post.