Lahore Development Authority Officers Transferred

5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:21 PM

Lahore Development Authority officers transferred

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar transferred and posted three officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar transferred and posted three officers.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Muhammad Aamir Nazir (PMS/BS-18) has been posted as Director Land Acquisition, Shabbir Ahmad, Assistant Director (General Cadre) working in Directorate of Land Development-II transferred and posted as Estate Officer in Directorate of Estate Management-II while Muhammad Jahangir Iqbal Khan, Assistant Director (General Cadre) working in Directorate of Estate Management (Avenue-I) has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Managing Director Wasa.

Meanwhile, on poor performance, LDA Chief Engineer Habibul Haq Randhawa directed to stopthe ongoing repairing works on Tariq Shaheed Road to Yateem Khana Road and Nonarian Chowk to MultanRoad. He directed the authorities concerned to issue new tenders for completing remaining work.

