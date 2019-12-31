Lahore Development Authority ordered to improve one window operation for construction permits

A meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan on Tuesday took important decisions regarding ease of doing business, especially dealing with construction permits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan on Tuesday took important decisions regarding ease of doing business , especially dealing with construction permits.

The meeting, held here at Civil Secretariat, also decided to take measures to improve Lahore Development Authority's one window operation with a view to facilitate investors and companies working in construction sector and directions were issued to the director general of LDA in this regard.

The chief secretary ordered that services of all relevant departments including provision of electricity, gas and water connections be provided under one roof at the one window operation initiated by the LDA.

Federal Secretary board of Investment Omar Rasool briefed the meeting that owing to concrete steps by the Federal and provincial governments, Pakistan had jumped up by 28 points in world's ranking of ease of doing business.

There was a need to continue work with the same pace to improve this ranking in year 2020, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said there were vast investment opportunities in the province; all relevant departments should work hard to facilitate business, which would not only cause progress in the province but also create job opportunities for youth.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, Secretary Planning and Development Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary Law Nazir Ahmad Gajana, administrative secretaries of different departments including labour, environment, communication and works, chairman PITB, DG PLRA and officers concerned.