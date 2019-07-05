Lahore Development Authority organises two-day PPRA training workshop

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :A two-day training workshop on the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules for Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officers started here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the LDA, the workshop was being organised to educate the participants on transparency for procurement of various items for the government use and tendering for the development projects.

PPRA Managing Director Shahid Hassan gave training to 58 officers, who attended the workshop from different departments of the LDA, including directors, deputy directors and assistant directors.