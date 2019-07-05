UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Organises Two-day PPRA Training Workshop

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:06 PM

Lahore Development Authority organises two-day PPRA training workshop

A two-day training workshop on the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules for Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officers started here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :A two-day training workshop on the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules for Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officers started here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the LDA, the workshop was being organised to educate the participants on transparency for procurement of various items for the government use and tendering for the development projects.

PPRA Managing Director Shahid Hassan gave training to 58 officers, who attended the workshop from different departments of the LDA, including directors, deputy directors and assistant directors.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

Planning ministry clarifies media report on CPEC

40 seconds ago

Commissioner stresses to consider BOS statistics f ..

43 seconds ago

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to be completed in current ..

45 seconds ago

CDA accelerates clearing of debris from Kashmir hi ..

47 seconds ago

Court turns down NAB plea for extension in physica ..

13 minutes ago

Fighting in DR Congo Intensifies Threat of Ebola S ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.