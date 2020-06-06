Lahore Development Authority promotes 14 employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqalit Mir chaired a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and promoted 14 employees, here on Friday.

According to spokesperson, four staff officers working in Grade 17 and three private secretaries have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Director. Five assistants working in Grade 16 have been promoted to the rank of Staff Officer, he said.

More over, LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar has given additional charge of Director Coordination and Implementation to Director Land Acquisition Shabir Ahmed Cheema.