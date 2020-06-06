UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Promotes 14 Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:18 AM

Lahore Development Authority promotes 14 employees

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqalit Mir chaired a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and promoted 14 employees, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqalit Mir chaired a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and promoted 14 employees, here on Friday.

According to spokesperson, four staff officers working in Grade 17 and three private secretaries have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Director. Five assistants working in Grade 16 have been promoted to the rank of Staff Officer, he said.

More over, LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar has given additional charge of Director Coordination and Implementation to Director Land Acquisition Shabir Ahmed Cheema.

Related Topics

Lahore

Recent Stories

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

35 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

35 minutes ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

2 hours ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

2 hours ago

Sindh High Court Bar Association urges lawyers not ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.