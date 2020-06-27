Lahore Development Authority properties' auction postponed

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has announced that the auction of its properties, scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2020, has been postponed and it would be rescheduled soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has announced that the auction of its properties, scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2020, has been postponed and it would be rescheduled soon.

The decision was taken in view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the city, necessitating lockdown of different areas, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Auction of the commercial and residential plots as well as lease rights of two parking plazas and two community centres has been postponed.