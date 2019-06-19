Lahore Development Authority Razes Infrastructure Of Four Illegal Housing Schemes
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:42 PM
On the direction of Lahore Developement Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam, metropolitan planning wing and Directorate of State Management Private Housing Schemes LDA staff has taken action against the illegal residential schemes on Ferozpur Road here on Wednesday
According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA staff demolished the under construction roads, offices, sewerage system, separate walls, green belts and other infrastructure.
These schemes included Ahmed City, Shahzad Villages, Raj Gardens at Kanka road and Elite Town at main Ferozpur road.