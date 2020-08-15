UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Removes Encroachments From Johar Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:03 PM

Lahore Development Authority removes encroachments from Johar Town

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday carried out anti-encroachment operation in Johar Town and cleared its M-Block from the encroachers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday carried out anti-encroachment operation in Johar Town and cleared its M-Block from the encroachers.

The staff of Estate Management Wing removed encroachment materials from empty plots of the M-Block and demolished solid encroachments and huts.

In line with the special directives of the Director General, the authorities concerned were conducting anti-encroachment operations across the city to retrieve every inch of state land from land grabbers and encroachers.

Related Topics

Lahore From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

36 minutes ago

Chief Minister expresses sorrow over loss of lives ..

26 seconds ago

Kamran Bangash acondoles over death of Bukhar Shah ..

28 seconds ago

Duda, Pompeo Call for Cessation of Violence in Bel ..

29 seconds ago

EU Sanctions Against Belarus Will Be Only Individu ..

31 seconds ago

PAL holds programme "Tehreek-e-Azadi and Balochi A ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.