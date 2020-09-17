Lahore Development Authority Retrieves 10-kanal Land, Seals 15 Buildings In City
Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:08 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management-I staff on Thursday retrieved 10-kanal land in M Block, Johar Town, from land grabbers.
According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished illegal structure constructed on the plot.
Moreover, the LDA Town Planning Wing Zone-III sealed 15 buildings on account of nonpayment of commercialization fee in New Garden Town.
The commercialization fee of Rs 60 million was due against these properties.