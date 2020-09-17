Lahore Development Authority retrieves 10-kanal land, seals 15 buildings in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management-I staff on Thursday retrieved 10-kanal land in M Block, Johar Town, from land grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management-I staff on Thursday retrieved 10-kanal land in M Block, Johar Town, from land grabbers.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished illegal structure constructed on the plot.

Moreover, the LDA Town Planning Wing Zone-III sealed 15 buildings on account of nonpayment of commercialization fee in New Garden Town.

The commercialization fee of Rs 60 million was due against these properties.