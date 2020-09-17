UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Retrieves 10-kanal Land, Seals 15 Buildings In City

Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:08 PM

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management-I staff on Thursday retrieved 10-kanal land in M Block, Johar Town, from land grabbers

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished illegal structure constructed on the plot.

Moreover, the LDA Town Planning Wing Zone-III sealed 15 buildings on account of nonpayment of commercialization fee in New Garden Town.

The commercialization fee of Rs 60 million was due against these properties.

More Stories From Pakistan

