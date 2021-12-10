Lahore Development Authority retrieves 10 Kanal land in Johar Town

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Housing Directorate-VII' squad retrieved 10 Kanal land worth millions of rupees in Johar Town

According to LDA spokesperson here, the authority retrieved 10 Kanal land worth millions of rupees in block F-1 Johar Town and removed shanties on the plot.

During the operation, police officials and enforcement squads were present.