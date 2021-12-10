UrduPoint.com

Lahore Development Authority Retrieves 10 Kanal Land In Johar Town

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:11 PM

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 10 Kanal land in Johar Town

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Housing Directorate-VII' squad retrieved 10 Kanal land worth millions of rupees in Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Housing Directorate-VII' squad retrieved 10 Kanal land worth millions of rupees in Johar Town.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the authority retrieved 10 Kanal land worth millions of rupees in block F-1 Johar Town and removed shanties on the plot.

During the operation, police officials and enforcement squads were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Million Housing

Recent Stories

US Sanctions European Institute Justo In Moscow, R ..

US Sanctions European Institute Justo In Moscow, Russia's Dmitriy Soin Over Nort ..

2 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif calls on KP CM

Barrister Saif calls on KP CM

2 minutes ago
 Ship to be towed to Swedish port after six-day bla ..

Ship to be towed to Swedish port after six-day blaze

2 minutes ago
 65 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

65 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Russia Demands US, NATO Guarantees of Non-Deployme ..

Russia Demands US, NATO Guarantees of Non-Deployment of Strike Systems at Border ..

5 minutes ago
 Tikhanovskaya Bemoans Insufficient Support From We ..

Tikhanovskaya Bemoans Insufficient Support From West at US Democracy Summit

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.