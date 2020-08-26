Lahore Development Authority retrieves 25 plots in Johar Town

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday retrieved 25 plots worth millions of rupees in Johar Town during a grand operation against illegal occupants

According to LDA spokesperson, the staff of the Estate Management Directorate-I of LDA reclaimed eight plots, measuring one kanal, along PIA Road which had been re-occupied by grabbers.

The staff also took over possession of 17 out of 19 plots which had been canceled by the Director Land Development-I a few days back.

The structures, boundary walls and shanties that had been removed during the operation.

These plots would now be included in the plot bank of the LDA. These properties would besold through open auction for revenue generation for development projects.