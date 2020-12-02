Lahore Development Authority retrieves 25 plots in Johar Town

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate-I staff on Wednesday retrieved 25 plots worth millions of rupees in Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate-I staff on Wednesday retrieved 25 plots worth millions of rupees in Johar Town.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority retrieved one canal plot no 278 in block N, retrieved a 12 marla plot number 217, as many as 22 five marla plots in block C ,and plot number 383 in block P in Johar Town.

LDA demolished two illegally constructed gates in block P in Johar Town.