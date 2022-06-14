UrduPoint.com

Lahore Development Authority Retrieves 25 Plots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 25 plots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday retrieved 25 plots worth Rs 900 million of Anjuman Hamayat e islam from illegal occupants in Sabzazar Multan road.

According to a LDA spokesperson here, the authority retrieved plot numbers 5,6,7,8,11,12,67,68,69,70,71 measuring of one kanal and plot number 16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29 for 12 marla in Sabzazar.

The LDA retrieved the plots from illegal occupants and handed over to "Dar-ul-Shafqat" a subsidiary department of Anjuman Hamayat-e-Islam.

