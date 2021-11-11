Lahore Development Authority retrieves 35 plots

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday retrieved 35 plots worth Rs 250 million here at LDA Avenue-I.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the authority demolished illegal structures on the plots.

Total area of the plots was 16 kanal.

LDA Avenue-I Director Revenue Rehan Athar supervised the operation.