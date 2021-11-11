Lahore Development Authority Retrieves 35 Plots
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:12 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday retrieved 35 plots worth Rs 250 million here at LDA Avenue-I.
According to LDA spokesperson here, the authority demolished illegal structures on the plots.
Total area of the plots was 16 kanal.
LDA Avenue-I Director Revenue Rehan Athar supervised the operation.