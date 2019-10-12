UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Retrieves 4.5 Kanal State Land Worth Rs 100 Mln

Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:56 PM

In a continued operation against land grabbers, illegal occupants and unlawful constructions, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved more than 4.5 kanal of state land worth around Rs 100 million, situated at Tajpura here on Saturday

LDA Director General supervised the operation and warned the land mafia and grabbers that every inch of illegally occupied state land would be recovered at any cost.

Illegally constructed houses, shops and other structures over the land were demolished.

