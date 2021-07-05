UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Retrieves 5 Plots From Illegal Occupants

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:26 PM

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 5 plots from illegal occupants

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Housing-VII's staff of Monday retrieved five plots in Johar Town from illegal occupants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Housing-VII's staff of Monday retrieved five plots in Johar Town from illegal occupants.

According to an LDA spokesperson here, the Authority retrieved plot numbers 71, 72, 73, 74 and 75 block H-I Johar Town and demolished an illegal structures on plot 477, block J-III at Johar Town.

During the operation, police officials and enforcement squad were present.

