LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate-II on Friday retrieved a total of 50 marlas of land worth millions during its operation against illegal occupants in Sabzazar.

The staff demolished illegal constructions on plot No 20 & 21 of Truck Stand, plot No 345 of Block L, plot No 129-A and 129-B Block P and evicted the grabbers.