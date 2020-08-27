Lahore Development Authority retrieves 6 plots in Sabzazar area

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday retrieved six plots worth millions of rupees in P-Block of Sabzazar Scheme during a grand operation against illegal occupants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday retrieved six plots worth millions of rupees in P-Block of Sabzazar Scheme during a grand operation against illegal occupants.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the staff of the Estate Management Directorate-II of LDA retrieved plots No.

550 to 555 in Block-P after demolishing illegal foundations and boundary walls there.

These plots will now be included in the plot bank of the LDA. These properties would be sold out through open auction for revenue generation for development projects.

Moreover, the LDA also removed illegally constructed slum area, cattle yards and sheds on another five plots No. 530 to 534 in P-Block of Sabzazar during the operation.