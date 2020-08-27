UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Retrieves 6 Plots In Sabzazar Area

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 6 plots in Sabzazar area

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday retrieved six plots worth millions of rupees in P-Block of Sabzazar Scheme during a grand operation against illegal occupants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday retrieved six plots worth millions of rupees in P-Block of Sabzazar Scheme during a grand operation against illegal occupants.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the staff of the Estate Management Directorate-II of LDA retrieved plots No.

550 to 555 in Block-P after demolishing illegal foundations and boundary walls there.

These plots will now be included in the plot bank of the LDA. These properties would be sold out through open auction for revenue generation for development projects.

Moreover, the LDA also removed illegally constructed slum area, cattle yards and sheds on another five plots No. 530 to 534 in P-Block of Sabzazar during the operation.

Related Topics

Lahore Bank Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister asks for solid plan to deal with ra ..

4 minutes ago

Minister visits rain affected areas to review reli ..

4 minutes ago

La Nina likely, but temperatures set to remain hig ..

4 minutes ago

MQM legislators criticise Sindh govt for not dewat ..

4 minutes ago

New US jobless benefit claims drop to 1 mn in late ..

4 minutes ago

Actual Number of COVID-19 Cases in Syria Likely fa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.