Lahore Development Authority Retrieves 6 Plot In Johar Town

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:48 PM

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 6 plot in Johar Town

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Estate Management-I on Wednesday retrieved six plots worth millions of rupees from squatters in Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Estate Management-I on Wednesday retrieved six plots worth millions of rupees from squatters in Johar Town.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority retrieved Plot # 257 block L of 1 kanal, plot # 911 block Q measuring 7 marla, Plot # 126, 69, 69 and 525in Block # K, C, D and H-1, respectively, measuring 5-marla from occupantsin Johar Town.

More Stories From Pakistan

