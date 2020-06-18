UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Retrieves Plot In Johar Town

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:03 PM

Lahore Development Authority retrieves plot in Johar Town

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday retrieved a plot from land grabbers in Johar Town here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday retrieved a plot from land grabbers in Johar Town here on Thursday.

According to the LDA spokesperson, the authority retrieved the five-marla plot in block B as land grabbers were constructing a house on it.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar gave additional charge of LDA sports Complex Manager to Assistant Director General Cader Shahada Jawwad Kamran.

Assistant Director Town Planning Wing Muhammad Umar Majeed has been posted as focal person at One Window Cell Metropolitan Planning Wing.

Assistant Director Nasir Maqbool has been transfered from Town Planning Wing toStrategic Planning Wing.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Nasir From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

21 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

1 hour ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed commends progress at ADNOC’s ..

2 hours ago

England’s women cricketers will return to traini ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.