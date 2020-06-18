Lahore Development Authority retrieves plot in Johar Town

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday retrieved a plot from land grabbers in Johar Town here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday retrieved a plot from land grabbers in Johar Town here on Thursday.

According to the LDA spokesperson, the authority retrieved the five-marla plot in block B as land grabbers were constructing a house on it.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar gave additional charge of LDA sports Complex Manager to Assistant Director General Cader Shahada Jawwad Kamran.

Assistant Director Town Planning Wing Muhammad Umar Majeed has been posted as focal person at One Window Cell Metropolitan Planning Wing.

Assistant Director Nasir Maqbool has been transfered from Town Planning Wing toStrategic Planning Wing.