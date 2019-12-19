UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Retrieves Plots In Four Approved Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Lahore Development Authority retrieves plots in four approved housing schemes

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate Private housing scheme's squad on Thursday retrieved plots alloted for public welfare in four approved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate Private housing scheme's squad on Thursday retrieved plots alloted for public welfare in four approved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions.

According to a spokesperson, the LDA retrieved a plot alloted for school in Agrex Town and three plots, which were alloted for public welfare activities in Sultan Town, Pindi Rajputan and Eden Vilas, whereas the LDA also demolished encroachments along roads in Abdalian Society.

Related Topics

Lahore Housing

Recent Stories

Masood urges youth to foil Indian conspiracies aga ..

59 minutes ago

Putin Warns Against Hasty Decisions on Potential C ..

3 minutes ago

Christmas ceremony at Government College Universit ..

4 minutes ago

SNGPL discontinue gas Supply to general industry, ..

4 minutes ago

Our export has huge potential and government could ..

4 minutes ago

DC Sukkur reviews prices of essential items

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.