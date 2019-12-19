Lahore Development Authority retrieves plots in four approved housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate Private housing scheme's squad on Thursday retrieved plots alloted for public welfare in four approved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate Private housing scheme's squad on Thursday retrieved plots alloted for public welfare in four approved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions.

According to a spokesperson, the LDA retrieved a plot alloted for school in Agrex Town and three plots, which were alloted for public welfare activities in Sultan Town, Pindi Rajputan and Eden Vilas, whereas the LDA also demolished encroachments along roads in Abdalian Society.