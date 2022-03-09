Lahore Development Authority retrieves state land

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Housing - VII's staff retrieved state land from illegal occupants at Johar Town, here on Wednesday

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished structures on plot number 35-D-I at Johar Town and retrieved the land from illegal occupants.

During the operation, a heavy contingent of police and LDA squad were present.

LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that full scale operation against illegal construction and occupation mafia would be continue and any illegal construction activities within the LDA jurisdiction would not be tolerated.