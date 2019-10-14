Lahore Development Authority retrieves state land worth Rs 150mln

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ):The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Monday retrieved five kanals of land worth Rs150 million in Block A of Sabzazar Scheme on the third consecutive day of its operation against the land mafia.

Talking to the media here, LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam said that the occupied land was being used as cattle den.

He said that the LDA would construct a boundary wall around the retrieved plots, which would be added to the Authority's plot bank.

Usman Muazzam said that he was supervising the operation in accordance with the provincial government's commitment to retrieve every inch of state land from grabbers.

The DG also warned land grabbers to leave the state land; otherwise, they would be taken to task.