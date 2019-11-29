Lahore Development Authority retrieves state land worth millions

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of State Managment-II 's squad on Friday during its operation against land mafia retrieved fifty marlas of land worth millions of rupees in Sabza Zar scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of State Managment-II 's squad on Friday during its operation against land mafia retrieved fifty marlas of land worth millions of rupees in Sabza Zar scheme.

According to spokesperson, the LDA squad demolished the illegal construction made on plots no 20 and 21 at truck stand, plot no 34 block L, plot no 129 block A and block B of Sabza Zar scheme and retrieved from land grabber.

The DG also warned land grabbers to quit the state land otherwise they would be taken to task.