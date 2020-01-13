UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Retrieves State Land

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:49 PM

Lahore Development Authority retrieves state land

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday retrieved 60 marla state land worth millions of rupees in Block-D of SabzaZar Scheme during its operation against land mafia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday retrieved 60 marla state land worth millions of rupees in Block-D of SabzaZar Scheme during its operation against land mafia.

According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA team demolished structures on these plots.

LDA Director General Sumair Ahmed Syed said that LDA would construct boundary wall around the retrieved plots, which would be added into the Authority's plot bank.

The LDA DG said that he himself was supervising the operation in accordance with provincial government's commitment to retrieve every inch of state land from squatters.

He warned the squatters to evacuate the state land, otherwise, they would be taken to task.

