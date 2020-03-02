Lahore Development Authority retrieves state land from illegal occupants

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Monday retrieved two kanals and 10 marlas of state land from illegal occupants in Sabzazar Scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Monday retrieved two kanals and 10 marlas of state land from illegal occupants in Sabzazar Scheme.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished walls built on a 10-marla plot, number 136, an illegal construction on one-kanal plot, number 1462, Block P, and walls on plot number 786 and 787, Block H of Sabzazar Scheme.

The LDA also demolished illegally constructed speed-breaker in Block L and H in the same locality.