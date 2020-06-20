Lahore Development Authority retrieves state land from grabbers

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday retrieved state land from the land grabbers in the area of Taj Pura and Allama Iqbal Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday retrieved state land from the land grabbers in the area of Taj Pura and Allama Iqbal Town.

According to the LDA spokesperson, the team of the Estate Management Directorate-ll retrieved plot no 58 A-1 in Taj Pura and five-marla plot in Mehran Block Allama Iqbal Town from grabbers.

The LDA squad also demolished illegal constructions on the site and retrievedland from illegal occupation.