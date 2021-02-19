UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Retrieves Two Plots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:07 PM

Lahore Development Authority retrieves two plots

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate-II squad on Friday retrieved two plots worth millions of rupees from land grabbers here at Garden Town and Sabazazar Scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate-II squad on Friday retrieved two plots worth millions of rupees from land grabbers here at Garden Town and Sabazazar Scheme.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the Authority retrieved one kanal plot number 62-A Block Sher Shah at Garden Town. The LDA also retrieved 10 marla plot number 115-Block E at Sabazazar Scheme.

Related Topics

Lahore From Million

Recent Stories

South Africa murders surged in final months of 202 ..

1 minute ago

Fisheries sector essential for promotion economy o ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister chairs 6th public-private partnersh ..

1 minute ago

Over 50 Pilot Whales Die in Indonesia From Being S ..

5 minutes ago

DG PBC for focusing on issues like child abuse, he ..

5 minutes ago

Govt committed to promotion of agriculture sector, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.