Lahore Development Authority retrieves two plots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate-II squad on Friday retrieved two plots worth millions of rupees from land grabbers here at Garden Town and Sabazazar Scheme.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the Authority retrieved one kanal plot number 62-A Block Sher Shah at Garden Town. The LDA also retrieved 10 marla plot number 115-Block E at Sabazazar Scheme.