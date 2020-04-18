Lahore Development Authority retrieves worth 25 mln land from illegal occupants

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday retrieved one kanal land worth 25 million at G-III block Johar Town from illegal occupants, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday retrieved one kanal land worth 25 million at G-III block Johar Town from illegal occupants, here on Saturday.

LDA Estate Management Directorate carried out an operation against illegal land grabbers in the area on the direction of LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarrar.

LDA staff demolished illegal double story house. Police official from Nawab TownPolice Station were also assisted the LDA to retrieve the land.