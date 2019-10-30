UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Revokes Allocation Of 14 Plots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:31 PM

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) annulled allocation of 14 plots in Johar Town worth Rs400 million after revoking excess exemption of 10 kanals of land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) annulled allocation of 14 plots in Johar Town worth Rs400 million after revoking excess exemption of 10 kanals of land.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority also took over possession of these properties and added them to its plot bank on Wednesday.

The LDA cancelled extra exemption of 10 kanals of land in file No. JT/NB-ii/3624, that had been in violation of policy.

Four plots each measuring one kanal having number 289, 290,291 & 293 and 10 plots each having an area of 12 marlas with numbers 97,98,99,100,101,269,272,273,276 and 277 were in block H-3 of Johar Town.

The LDA has also submitted a report to NAB in this regard.

