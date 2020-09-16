UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Seals 23 Buildings

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-III staff sealed 23 buildings in New Garden Town and Gulberg area for not paying overdue commercialization fee here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-III staff sealed 23 buildings in New Garden Town and Gulberg area for not paying overdue commercialization fee here on Wednesday.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority conducted operationagainst defaulters and sealed 13 buildings in Garden Town and 10in Gulberg, on default of commercialization fee of Rs 90 million.

