UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Seals 28 Buildings In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:48 PM

Lahore Development Authority seals 28 buildings in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I staff sealed 28 buildings in Gulshan-e-Ravi scheme here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I staff sealed 28 buildings in Gulshan-e-Ravi scheme here on Monday.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority conducted the operation against the defaulters of commercialization fee.

Earlier, notices had been issued to the defaulters and the operation was carried out against the defaulters after passage of payment of deadline.

Related Topics

Lahore

Recent Stories

Lavrov's Visit to Berlin on September 15 Canceled ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister underlines need for awareness about ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister removes VC SU from post

2 minutes ago

Karachi Whites clinches Defense Day Sepak Takraw c ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

5 minutes ago

Belarusian Security Forces Bust Militia Training C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.