Lahore Development Authority seals 28 buildings in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I staff sealed 28 buildings in Gulshan-e-Ravi scheme here on Monday.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority conducted the operation against the defaulters of commercialization fee.

Earlier, notices had been issued to the defaulters and the operation was carried out against the defaulters after passage of payment of deadline.