Lahore Development Authority Seals 40 Properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday initiated a drive in the city to recover the outstanding annual and permanent commercialization fees.

According to spokesperson here, the staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-IV sealed as many as 40 properties in Johar Town on account of default in payment of annual and permanent commercialization fees.

The operation was carried out along with enforcement and police squad.

The properties which were sealed included 30, 75, 110, 236, 343 of Block-A,71, 72, 146 of Block-B, 176 to 179, 204 to 207, 239, 243 of Block-B-II, 26 and 271 of Block-B-I, 374, 386 and 387 of Block-A-II, 1, 14, 15, 25 of Block-A-III, 1, 2, 9, 10, 13, 25 and 239 of Block-C, 898, 909, 910, 912, 915 and 920 of Block-R-I at Johar Town.

