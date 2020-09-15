Lahore Development Authority seals 40 properties in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Zone II & III staff on Tuesday sealed 40 properties in Gulberg and Allama Iqbal Town during an operation against defaulters of commercialization fees

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority has accelerated its recovery campaign against defaulters of commercialization fee to generate revenue for development works of Lahore. A total of 180 million are to be recovered as commercialization fee from these properties.

The defaulters had earlier been issued notices for making payment of commercialization fees. However, on non-payment of fees by the due date and unauthorized commercial activities at residential properties, the sealing operation was carried out against these buildings.