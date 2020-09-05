Lahore Development Authority seals 45 buildings in Johar Town

UrduPoint.com
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Saturday sealed around 45 buildings in Johar Town during a drive against the defaulters of annual and permanent commercialization fees

The operation was carried out with the help of enforcement and police squad. The buildings which were sealed included private offices, private schools, event complexes and marriage halls.

The properties sealed in Johar Town included: 71-B, 72-B (Event complex), 136-B Grocery store office, 271-B/1 Blazon Beauty Parlor, 26-B/1 Kips Office, 239-B/II Ghausia Milk Shop, 1-C, 2-C Al Jannat Marriage Hall, 25-C The Educator School, 239-C, Spirit School, 1-A E/1 Medicine distribution office, 3-E/1 American Lyceum, 8-E/1 Institute of Allied Health Professional, 12-E/1 Workshop, 14-E/1 go-down, 38-E/1 shops and salon, 39-E/1, American Lycetuff, 242-E/1 Ali Garments, 246-E/1 Waqar Electric and Sanitary Store, 247-E/1 The Hope Academy, 261-E/1 Paradise Bakery, 597-E/1 Hamza Pharmacy, 367-E/1 Oppo Office and 1038-E/1 go-down.

Meanwhile, on the directions by Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar, the staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-V of LDA carried out an operation on Raiwind Road and Defence Road against illegal constructions and demolished three buildings. Two buildings were located at Raiwind Road while the third one was at Defence Road. These commercial buildings were being constructed illegally without approval of commercial building plans.

