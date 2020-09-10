UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Seals 47 Buildings Over Non-payment Of Commercialisation Fees

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:59 PM

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone II, III and IV staff conducted a grand operation in New Garden Town, Iqbal Town, and Johar Town on Thursday and sealed 47 buildings due to non-payment of commercialization fees

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority had already issued notices to these properties for payment of the due amount. However, on account of non-payment of fees by the deadline, the sealing operation was carried out against these properties.

Seven buildings were sealed in New Garden Town which included 16 Babar block, 28 Babar block, 119 Babar block, 123-A Babar block, 34 Shershah block, 13 Tipu block and 39 Tipu Blockblock. Ten buildings sealed in Allama Iqbal Town were situated in Kareem Block, while 30 buildings sealed in Johar Town were in F block, F-1 block, R-1 block and J-3 Block.

A spokesperson said that more than Rs 30 million were expected to be generated from these properties which would be spent for improving the city infrastructure.

