Lahore Development Authority Seals 70 Buildings In City

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:47 PM

Lahore Development Authority seals 70 buildings in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V staff Thursday sealed 70 buildings being utilised for illegal commercial use of land here at Defence Road.

According to an LDA spokesperson, during the operation the Authority also sealed Lord Marquee at Defence road.

Police officials were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

