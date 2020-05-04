Lahore Development Authority set up RUDA for encouraging construction industry in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) governing body approved setting up Ravi Urban Development Agency (RUDA), besides taking a number of other decisions for encouraging construction industry in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) governing body approved setting up Ravi Urban Development Agency (RUDA), besides taking a number of other decisions for encouraging construction industry in the city.

According to LDA spokesperson, third meeting of the LDA governing body was held on Monday which was chaired by the LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran, while LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar briefed the meeting about the compliance status of earlier decisions of the authority.

In the meeting, LDA governing body decided to set up RUDA under LDA Act 1975 to exercise all functions under the Act in its area of jurisdiction. It also constituted a committee, headed by Maj � Syed Burahn Ali, for need assessment to operationalize the agency and submit the proposed plan within one month.

The meeting decided to forward a summary to the Punjab government for getting cooperation of other relevant departments including Environment Protection Agency, Revenue, etc for simplifying the procedure for approving new private housing schemes within minimum possible time.

The authority also decided to approve all types of residential as well as commercial building plans within 30 days. It decided to send a summary to the government for approving timelines and a flow chart for this purpose by taking other relevant departments on board.

For promoting use of latest technologies in construction of new buildings in the city, the authority allowed adding a new clause in Building & Zoning Regulations 2019 to allow provision of steel structure in all types of construction.

However, in such cases the owner(s) would be required to provide structure stability certificate from the registered structure engineer about the safety of the structure.

The meeting also approved a comprehensive SOP for taking action against illegal constructions /conversions in the LDA's controlled area.

For attracting maximum number of bidders for the purpose of revenue generation by awarding lease rights of LDA owned properties, the meeting decided to decrease the amount of earnest money for participating in the auction proceedings, besides reducing the amount to be retained by LDA as security deposits for the convenience of successful bidders.

In order to facilitate the government departments to which public utility sites of LDA were allotted on reserve price, the authority decided to enhance the deadline for depositing 30 percent of the total cost of plot as down payment from 30 days to 90 days from the allotment of plot by the relevant committee. It also withdrew the rebate of 5 percent in case of lump sum payment of cost of plot by the government department.

The meeting also approved Master Plan 2040 0f WASA and decided to make it a part of proposed integrated master plan of LDA.

It also approved SOP for adjustment of WASA bills for the commercial, industrial and non-residential properties which remained locked/abandoned during lockdown period announced by govt of the Punjab to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting decided creation of pension fund for WASA employees and amended delegation of powers for authorizing Deputy Director Finance WASA (LDA) for security bills up to Rs 100,000.

WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana and Muhammad Atif, Major (R) Syed Burhan Ali, WASA MD Syed Zahid Aziz and representatives of provincial departments of housing, local government, finance and P&D as well as of Commissioner Lahore were present in the meeting.