- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Lahore Development Authority starts measures to hand over plots of 9000 file holders of LDA City
Lahore Development Authority Starts Measures To Hand Over Plots Of 9000 File Holders Of LDA City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:44 PM
On the directive of the Supreme Court, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has started taking necessary measures to hand over the plots to 9000 file holders of LDA City
LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam would visit the LDA City site office on Thursday on 4.30 pm situated at Mouza Kannah Ferozpur road Lahore and review the steps taken by the LDA.