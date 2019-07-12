Lahore Development Authority Starts Open Court At "One Window Cell"
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:25 PM
On the direction of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam, Additional Director General Housing Kanwar Ijaz Razaqi opened an open court at One Window Cell, here on Friday
According to spokesperson, Kanwar Ijaz Razaqi heard the complaints of citizens and issued direction on the spot to resolve them.
He also received the written applications from citizens to resolve their issues.
He said, "It is our priority to resolve the complaints of citizens." Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Commercialization Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metro Politin Planner Azhar Ali, Khawaja Javaid Aslam Sahaf, Rana Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Asadullah Cheema, Sibtain Raza Qureshi and other officers were present on the occassion.