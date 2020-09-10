Lahore Development Authority takes action against 9 illegal housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes squad demolished infrastructures of two illegal housing schemes and sealed offices of another seven such schemes along Canal Road and GT Road in Wagha Town area on Thursday.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority dismantled under-construction roads, sewerage system and other infrastructure of Al Hadi Garden phase-I and Al Rehman Extension.

Offices of seven illegal housing schemes were also sealed during the operation including Sajid Garden, Sky Land Scheme, MashaAllah Scheme, Nighban Homes, Paradise Homes, Al Rehman phase IV and another illegal housing scheme.

Office of Al Rehman Garden phase III was sealed in Manawan area due to violation of approved scheme plan.