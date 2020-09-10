UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Takes Action Against 9 Illegal Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:48 PM

Lahore Development Authority takes action against 9 illegal housing schemes

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes squad demolished infrastructures of two illegal housing schemes and sealed offices of another seven such schemes along Canal Road and GT Road in Wagha Town area on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes squad demolished infrastructures of two illegal housing schemes and sealed offices of another seven such schemes along Canal Road and GT Road in Wagha Town area on Thursday.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority dismantled under-construction roads, sewerage system and other infrastructure of Al Hadi Garden phase-I and Al Rehman Extension.

Offices of seven illegal housing schemes were also sealed during the operation including Sajid Garden, Sky Land Scheme, MashaAllah Scheme, Nighban Homes, Paradise Homes, Al Rehman phase IV and another illegal housing scheme.

Office of Al Rehman Garden phase III was sealed in Manawan area due to violation of approved scheme plan.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Housing

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

36 minutes ago

UAE uniquely poised to capitalise on advertising o ..

51 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing in acquittal plea of Gilani ..

3 minutes ago

Small proteins against Covid-19 may neutralize inf ..

3 minutes ago

72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be obser ..

3 minutes ago

Accountability court convicts 4 officers of educat ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.