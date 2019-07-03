Lahore Development Authority to focus on multi-purpose buildings

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam stressed the need for focusing on the construction of multi-purpose buildings in the provincial capital.

Addressing a meeting here on Thursday, he said that LDA concerned departments should consult the builders, experts from the University of Engineering and Technology and NCA.

He also hinted at amendments in bye-laws according to ground realities and local need.

He said that LDA officers should study the construction rules from Singapore, Hong Kong and India regarding multi- purpose buildings.

During the briefing about the construction rules, the LDA DG directed that seminars and media talk shows would be organized to find out about the opinions of the citizens and related people about this draft of the rules.

He said that it was important for the time to fulfil the needs of growing population and promote the construction of multi-purpose buildings in order to save precious land for supply of agriculture and agricultural commodities.

Director commercialization Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Director Town Planing, Tariq Mehmood, Asad ul zaman, Salman Mehfooz, Deputy Director Commercialization Mehmood Akhtar and other officers attended the meeting.