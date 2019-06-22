UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority To Repair 23 Roads In City

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 09:18 PM

Lahore Development Authority to repair 23 roads in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Mozam on Saturday approved repair work of 23 roads in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Mozam on Saturday approved repair work of 23 roads in the provincial capital.

According to a LDA spokesman, patching besides other works will cost Rs 310 million as the LDA has given nod to 45 repair schemes in two days.

Chief Engineer Mazhar hussain Khan has directed to start work under the PPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority) rules, a tender has also been given for 15 roads in this regard.

The roads are included Galib Road, MM Allam, Zahoor Ellahi Road, Gurumangat, Davis Roads and Liaqat Chowk to Multan Road.

