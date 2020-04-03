UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Warns Grabber Against Occupying State Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:43 PM

Lahore Development Authority warns grabber against occupying state land

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar Friday warned that any attempt to grab or illegally occupy the state land would be foiled with full force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar Friday warned that any attempt to grab or illegally occupy the state land would be foiled with full force.

According to an LDA spokesperson, he said that some land-grabbers might take benefit of the current emergency situation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the LDA field staff was regularly visiting different housing schemes despite closure of government offices and all possible resources were being utilised for safeguarding precious state land.

He said that construction of boundary walls around the retrieved plots had been ordered for securing the land from reoccupation.

