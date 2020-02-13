UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority's Authorizes Town Planners For Issuance Of Completion Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:23 PM

Lahore Development Authority's authorizes town planners for issuance of completion certificates

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) amending development rules authorized the registered architects/town planners pertaining to sites' inspection and case preparation for issuance of completion certificates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) amending development rules authorized the registered architects/town planners pertaining to sites' inspection and case preparation for issuance of completion certificates.

The LDA has taken the initiative to speed up completion certificate process for facilitating people at the earliest.

The owners of various structures who completed the construction work in residentialhousing societies and the LDA controlled areas could submit their cases through registeredarchitects and town planners to the LDA for issuance of completion certificates.

